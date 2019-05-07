MILLERSBURG — The Holmes County Retired Teacher’s Association has announced the 2019 Holmes County High School seniors who will receive the PM Graham Family Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. These scholarships are awarded to students who will be attending either The College of Wooster or Kent State University or one of its branches.



This year each recipient will receive a one-year scholarship of $3,000 ($1,500 each semester attending). These scholarships have been awarded every year since 1985 by the HCRTA and approximately 375 seniors living in Holmes County have benefitted.



Receiving scholarships are: Hiland — Mya Blochlinger; West Holmes — Kimberly Brown, Garrett Gallion and Cassidy Rusnak.