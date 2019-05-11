Ashland Business and Professional Women met Monday, May 6 at Kathy Norris’s home for the monthly dinner meeting. The meal was pizza from Besta Fasta.



President Roberta Weiler welcomed members and special guest, Marla Tanner.



During unfinished business, Roberta said the Derby Day/Style Show will be June 8, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the day of the Belmont horse race. Location is the Uniontown Brewery on Main Street, the former Gilbert’s Furniture Store.



Space is limited to the first 40 people who register.



There will be the best decorated hat contest. There will be five vendors.



Members volunteered to chair the basket raffle, horse race, pony races, derby bingo, 50/50, registration, decorations and food.



Flyers to advertise the derby day/style show will be available.



Hayesville and Mohicanville Garage Sales, are Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15. Ashland BPW’s garage sale will be at Karen’s home, 33 College St., in Hayesville. Help will be needed. Donations are still accepted.



Deb Breining was initiated into membership by Roberta Weiler.



Officers for 2019-2020 were installed by President Roberta.



Sarah Hawthorne — treasurer, Karen McCready — secretary, Kathy Norris — 2nd vice president, Beth Wood, stood in for Nancy Miller who was ill — president. Karen installed Roberta — 1st vice president.



All members recited the Assembly Pledge.



After the business meeting, all participated in a craft project, which will be table favors at the state conference.



Susan McClure and Beth Wood assisted with the program.