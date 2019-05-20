Hi folks! Each week I try to come up with something to share with our readers that may cause a memory, a laugh or even a tear and this week is no exception.



I found the following newspaper clipping in a box in the spare bedroom that had a little of everything in it. Recipes, helpful hints, gardening tips and so on. At the bottom of the box, was the following article titled "To Remember Me." It is quite different from my regular tidbits, but it has a very profound message.



"The day will come when my body will lie upon a white sheet neatly tucked under four corners of mattress, located in a hospital busily occupied with the living and the dying. At a certain moment, a doctor will determine that my brain has ceased to function and that, for all intents and purposes, my life has stopped.



"When that happens, do not attempt to instill artificial life into my body by the use of a machine. And don’t call this my deathbed. Let it be called the Bed of Life and let my body be taken from it help others lead fuller lives.



"Give my sight to the man who has never seen a sunrise, a baby’s face or love in the eyes of a woman.



"Give my heart to a person whose own heart has caused nothing but endless days of pain.



"Give my blood to the teenager who was pulled from the wreckage of his car, so that he might live to see his grandchildren play.



"Give my kidneys to one who depends on a machine to exist from week to week.



"Take my bones, every muscle, every fiber and nerve in my body and find a way to make a crippled child walk.



"Explore every corner of my brain. Take my cells, if necessary, and let them grow so that someday a speechless boy will shout at the crack of a bat, and a deaf girl will hear the sound of rain against her window.



"Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow.



"If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all the prejudice against my fellow man. Give my sins to the devil. Give my soul to God. If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever."



WOW!!!



Birthdays being celebrated this week include: May 21 – Sue Brightbill, Deb Boreman and Lois Mutchler; May 22 – Dave Mutchler and Bob Reidenbach; May 23 – Eric Parker and Jim Danner; May 24 – Dave Christine and Harry Koontz; May 26 – Kellie Jo Derr; May 27 – Steve Kick and Heidi Beachler.



Many happy returns of the day!



My BFF and I went to see the movie "POMS" starring Diane Keaton and it was awesome. It is a "chick" flick and you will laugh, cry and feel warm and fuzzy if you attend it. Great movie and a great cast of actors! The popcorn was wonderful too!



The spring flowers and trees have been absolutely stunning this spring even with all of the rain. Mother Nature sure has been showing her green thumb!



Wedding anniversaries being observed this week include: May 24 – Tom and Carol Allerding (their 39th); May 26 – Joe and Katie Ajtaj (their 46th) and Mark and Brenda LaGoy (their 18th); May 27 – Brian and Joey Keiser (their 13th).



Congratulations!



Finally - "Tomorrow is the most important thing in life. Comes into us at midnight very clean. It’s perfect when it arrives, and it puts itself in our hands. It hopes we’ve learned something from yesterday." – John Wayne