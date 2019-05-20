Veronica Josephine Mroczkowski and Dustin Miller were married on Aug. 8, 2018 on Moonstone Beach in Trinidad, California.



The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Mroczkowski of Howard. The groom is the son of the late Jon Miller and Ed and Suzanne Miller Starkey of McKinleyville, California.



The ceremony was officiated by Christopher Johnson and the air was filled with the music of Lavay Smith and Friends.



After the ceremony, the couple departed on horseback.



They honeymooned in Costa Rica and reside in Trinidad, California.