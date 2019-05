Norm and Eleanor Wynn of Ashland will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.



They were married June 27, 1959 in Nankin.



Their children are Kevin (Joie) Wynn and Kurt (Karen) Wynn of Ashland. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Norm is a farmer and Eleanor is a retired florist.



To celebrate the family will be holding an open house June 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Maple Grove Church of the Brethren. The family requests no gifts.