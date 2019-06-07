Yard sale Saturday at Salvation Army



WOOSTER — The Salvation Army, 437 S. Market St., Wooster, will hold a yard sale Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as a fundraiser for Women’s Ministry.



Buckeye Girls, Boys Staters announced



WEST SALEM — Selected to represent Northwestern High School at Buckeye Girls/Boys State are Grace McCullough, daughter of Angela and Sean McCullough and Colin Agnes, son of Paulette and Jeffrey Agnes.



Both of programs are hands-on experiences in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government. Boys State is hosted by Miami University from June 9-16. Girls State will be hosted by University of Mount Union from June 16-22. The boys are sponsored by the American Legion, West Salem Post No. 499. The girls are sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 499.



To be a delegate, the students had to be recommended by the Northwestern High School faculty and staff. The final selections were made from interviews with members of the American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion.



Garage sales planned in Winesburg



WINESBURG — The Winesburg Community Business Association is sponsoring the Winesburg Community Garage Sales on Friday and Saturday, June 14-15. Set up a table in town to sell your own items, or shop in Winesburg to find some treasures on other’s tables. If you are setting up, and would like your location to be on the Garage Sales map for the day, call Diane at 330-473-3051. For more information, call Sue McFadden at 480-294-3491.



Hopewell ice cream festival set



SHREVE — The annual Hopewell Cemetery ice cream festival will be June 12, 5-7 p.m. with a full menu of sandwiches, salads, noodles, baked beans, pie, cake and homemade ice cream, by donation. Ice cream also is sold by quart and half gallon. Donations and proceeds are used for mowing and maintenance of the cemetery and church. Hopewell Church is at 6900 State Route 754, south of Shreve.