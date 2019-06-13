Everett and Mary Marie "Mimi" Shonkwiler will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2019.



The couple were married on June 14, 1959 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church by Dr. The Rev. J.R. Howe.



The couple have one son, Todd C. Shonkwiler and his wife Glenda and granddaughter Madison Mae Shonkwiler.



Everett is a member of the Ashland Evening Lions and has held many district offices in the Lions. Everett was a tax preparer for many years and retired from Ashland University.



Mary worked as an executive secretary at Faultess Rubber for 12 years, and 25 years as a library aide at Osborn School. Mary was a member of Sweet Adelines for many years and sang in the church choir for 60 years. She also volunteered for the Ashland City Schools and Ashland Christian Schools for several years.