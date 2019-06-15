Saturday

Jun 15, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Ashland Duplicate Bridge Scores Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13

Wednesday, June 12

North/South

1st - Flo Hinshaw and Matt VanSickle, 52.00

2nd - Ron Bostic and Keith Hoverstock, 38.50

East/West

1st - Pat Oxley and John Meyer, 42.00

2nd - Connie Gentile and Dottie Studeny, 36.50

Thursday, June 13

North/South

1st - Mitch Mills and Phil Shafer, 61.00

2nd - Jane Crow and Peter Bowen, 56.50

3rd - John Meyer and Chris Swanson, 52.50

East/West

1st - JoAnn Baker and Jeanette Allton, 61.50

2nd - Connie Gentile and Flo Hinshaw, 55.50

3rd - Pat Oxley and Ann Dunn, 51.50