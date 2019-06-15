Wednesday Pairs Bridge



After nine rounds of play, average score was 54 for Wednesday Afternoon Pairs Bridge. Pairs above average were: 65.81 Gary Miller, Roger Buchholz; 60.75 Kathy Dianiska, Ann Baumgartner; 60.19 Steve Griffin, Richard Trogdon; 56 Kay Wagner, Gloria Scott; 55.13 Sandra Schmidt, David Schmidt; 54.56 Tid Besancon, Gwen Gerber.



Torchbearer Pi Chapter



Torchbearer Pi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority met at Red Lobster for lunch June 6. Members then went to the home of Dee Carter for the regular meeting. All members were in attendance.



It was reported the Mother’s Day celebration May 30 was well attended with three guests. It was at the Pine Tree Barn. The June Social will be a picnic at the home of Jim and Monica Burrill. Members are asked to take a food dish.



Pull tabs were turned in to be taken to Ronald McDonald House for a service project for the year.



Incoming president Susan Bates passed out a survey sheet for members to complete for the coming year. She will have a meeting for all members to plan the coming year.



Shelby Spradley won the raffle gift for the month. Secret Sister gifts were exchanged.



Installation of officers for the coming year was held: President Susan Bates, Vice President Valerie Wobser, Recording Secretary Jan Wagner and Treasurer Monica Burrill.



Members completed the yearly "Yardstick" to evaluate the chapter for the year. The chapter will be a three-star chapter.



Friday Morning Bridge



Average score was 42 after seven rounds of play June 7 by Friday Morning Bridge. Pairs above average were: 54 Kay Wagner, Gwen Gerber; 51.50 Jim Black, David Schmidt; 49.50 Richard Mills, Richard Trogdon.



Wayne County Stitchers



Wayne County Stitchers met June 11 for a field trip to Somewhere Sewing. A short business meeting was conducted before lunch and shopping and was called to order by facilitator, Barb Helmecy.



Meetings are no longer held at the library and are now held at Parkview Christian Church, Burbank Road, Wooster, the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. If the meeting is a sew-in, times are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Exceptions to this are field trips.



Helmecy showed the group panels that were purchased to construct a quilt for next year’s Sewing Fest. A reminder that the August meeting is election of officers. A listing describing officers and appointed positions will be distributed at the July meeting. Officers to-date have been in their positions since the group became the Stitchers, so please consider holding one of these positions – they are not hard to do.



The July 9 meeting will be at Nancy Porter’s house. Lunch will be pot luck.



The Sewing Fest was discussed. There is a special raffle this year that will not require the winner to be present. It is a queen-sized Ohio State Quilt. Tickets will be printed and given to each member to sell. A photo will be given to each member to show ticket buyers what the quilt looks like. Also, save your bags for the Fabric Fair. For Show & Tell, Helmecy made a jelly roll tote bag and reported she made a memory quilt for her niece’s wedding gift. Marlene made boxy bags, a quilt block mat and showed what she will teach at the Sewing Fest – a tetrahedron (pyramid) bag along with how to make decorative and useful tassels. Shape Flex and Pellon 987 fusible is used to give body with less bulk. Joann made potholders and a banner that read: Fabric Floozy (we all need one of those). She showed a sample of what she will teach at the Sewing Fest: hexagons made from 10" circles and used for table mats or even quilts. She also told of a road trip to the Little Shop of Stitches in Miamisburg. The shop was voted one of the top 10 quilt shops in Ohio. Nancy L. gave an update on her Jacob’s Ladder quilt. There were a lot of scraps left over which she is using to make a teddy bear. Debi Moffett (owner, Somewhere Sewing) gave a presentation called: Debi’s Top 10 Tips & Tools. Small Ruler (2 ½" x 6 ½") – Has non-slip backing and great for small trims.