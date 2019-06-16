My memories of summer camp as a kid can be summed up in one simple word: nonexistent. Summer camp was never in the mix for me. Summertime in our neighborhood was an endless three-month run of kickball, refrigerator-box forts, sidewalk parades and front porch campouts. It was the early 1970s and I lived in a small town on a block with no fewer than 30 kids of playing age. I can’t recall a single child leaving the daily spectacle for anything short of a full-blown, family-crammed-in-the-station-wagon summer vacation. If any of our parents would have suggested shipping us off to a week in the woods with a bunch of strangers, there would have been widespread rebellion. As far as we were concerned we weren’t missing a thing.



Then, in 1976, I experienced an awakening. The folks at Maple Street school introduced something called "Outdoor Education" which, simply put, sent the entire sixth-grade class off to camp together for a week. We tromped around the woods all day, scooped creepy crawlies out of the muck, learned the names of darn near everything we could find and even poked dead stuff with a stick to see what would happen! Then, to top it all off we made s’mores, sang songs around a campfire and called "Who? Who-cooks-for-you?" to the barred owl on the way back to our cabins.



Outdoor Ed was awesome … all two and a half days of it. That’s as far as my allergy-wracked carcass would carry me. Our principal, Mr. Smucker, (who, in retrospect, should be elevated to sainthood) graciously drove me home on day three, stopping every 5 miles to let me puke out the door of his sedan. Let’s just say my happy camp experience lacked a proper sense of closure.



As the years passed I felt a sense of regret I had missed out on the true summer camp experience. In college, my cousin Staci and I volunteered as camp counselors for the sixth-graders from our old school, and the experience was nothing short of magnificent, but we were cast amongst the teachers in our role. I still felt there were things I would have loved to learn as a kid at summer camp — the wildflowers, the trees, the call of each songbird hidden in the periphery of the forest.



"There should be a summer camp for grown-ups," I told my wife one day. "You know, for people who never got to go to camp as a kid."



"Or, for people who puked-out on day three?" she laughed.



"I’m serious," I snapped back. "I’m going to do some research and see if such a thing exists, and if it doesn’t, by golly I’m going to create it!"



What I found early in my search was something even better called the Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Program. I signed up immediately, and I’ll be taking all of you along on my OCVN adventure in the next few weeks. Stay tuned!



