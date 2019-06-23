



We just returned from a mini-vacation in Roan Mountain State Park with our hiking group. Thirteen of us made our way up to Tennessee to see the beautiful rhododendrons. Twelve of us went to hike.



One of us went to read and relax.



On the way to the park we stopped at a place where there was a picnic/rest area and a paved walking path to view the flowers. A rocky, puddly, 2-mile unpaved path led to an overlook which would have been spectacular had it not been raining. It was like looking out over a giant cloud. That was enough hiking for me.



After we got settled in our cabins, which were lovely and modern with everything from AC to a full kitchen, we met next door for our evening pot luck meal. I took my trusty chocolate chip cookies which went over very well. After the meal, three members of the group played their guitars while the rest of us sang badly to a selection of old camp songs.



The next day the group headed out early for a 5-mile plus strenuous hike. I stayed behind having no interest in exerting myself that much. Except for The Man of the House, these people hike in some pretty difficult places at least once a week.



I took a shower, and got dressed except for my shoes. My feet were cold so I left on my little blue terry cloth house slippers. I decided to go out on the big front porch that held four inviting rocking chairs to check the big round thermometer. That was a mistake.



When I turned around the door had swung shut and the knob would not turn. I cleverly deduced the worst had happened. I was locked out.



My first thought was it was going to be a very long day waiting for the group to come back. Then I remembered that both keys were still in the cabin along with my phone (even though there was no cell service at that location) and, worst of all, my books I had intended to read — and my lunch.



After trying the door a few more times — with the same result, I looked around and spotted a car parked up the hill at another cabin. I set out with my wet hair and blue bed slippers looking for a human being to get me out of the mess. The only thing worse would have been if I were still in my night gown! I planned to throw myself on their mercy to call the front office, 2 miles away, to send someone down to open my door.



When I huffed and puffed my way up the hill there were three women sitting on the porch. The car had an official seal on the door that indicated they were park employees. It turned out they were there to clean the cabin. What joy!



I explained my plight. One of them jumped right up, followed me back down the hill to my cabin and unlocked the door. I almost hugged her.



The rest of the day went much better after that. I dried my hair, put on a pair of sandals, stuck a key in my pocket, got another cup of coffee and sat down to read a really good book.



It was a perfect day. I had a delicious peanut butter and jelly sandwich and milk for lunch, took a half-hour stroll along the river, saw three deer and two robins, and finished my entire intriguing book a few minutes before the exhausted hikers returned.



The Man of the House confided I would not have enjoyed the hike.