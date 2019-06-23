WILMOT — The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot, is taking registrations for the Summer Days Family Nature Adventure program. This summer enrichment program is designed to bring children and their adults into the outdoors to develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of the natural world.



It has been designed specifically to intrigue and challenge children of different age groups and developmental stages.



Eight to 10-year-olds, Niche Detectives, will investigate the natural processes of the producers, consumers and decomposers around The Wilderness Center and ‘travel’ through the food web and learn about these important jobs in nature. Wetland Wanderers, ages 10 to 14, will wander over to Dundee Falls to learn about different wetlands and race homemade boats down the river.







Nature Trailblazers: Ages 4-6



July 18-19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Take to the trail with your young child for guided hikes, games and group activities. We’ll discover wonders along the trail, share nature stories and create nature art to fill our days with adventure.







Plant Pathfinders: Ages 6-8



July 23-24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Explore why different plants grow in the woods than in the prairie. How can seeds move and plant themselves? Hike to a variety of habitats to investigate plants, play games, collect samples and build a take-home terrarium.







Niche Detectives: Ages 8-10



July 25-26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Learn about producers, consumers and decomposers around The Wilderness Center. Make a bug box and travel through the food web as we learn about these important jobs in nature.







Wetland Wanderers: Ages 10-14



July 30-31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Have a wet and wonderful time at TWC and a special trip to Dundee Falls to learn about different types of wetlands, the things that live in them and race homemade boats down a river.



Cost: $24 per adult/child member pair, $34 per adult/child non-member pair. Please provide an email address so that a confirmation letter with additional information can be sent.



Preregistration is required for all programs. Call The Wilderness Center at 330-359-5235 to register.