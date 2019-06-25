ORRVILLE — Larry and Carol Zimmerly Buchwalter, 519 S. Mill St., Orrville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 19. They were married in 1959 in the Orrville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church by the Rev. Delbert Lindsey, with the Rev. Don Swaney assisting.



They are the parents of the late Donald J. Buchwalter; James Buchwalter of Orrville; the Rev. Mark (Sue) Buchwalter of Orrville; Paula (Doug) Steiner of Massillon and Phil (Amber) Buchwalter of Orrville. They have seven grandchildren.



Both Mr. and Mrs. Buchwalter had various jobs throughout their lives. Both ended their careers as rural mail carriers. They are both active members of the Orrville C&MA Church. Carol enjoys her card ministry, her flower gardens and reading while Larry loves watching sports and rooting on the Dalton Bulldogs. Both enjoy spending time with family and friends.



The couple were honored at an open house on June 15 and the immediate family celebrated with a dinner at a restaurant.