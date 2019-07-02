WOOSTER — Richard and Beulah Zerrer of Wooster are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today, July 2, 2019. They were married in 1954 by Fr. Thomas Koegel at St. Mary Church in Wooster.



They are the parents of Don of Port Huron, Michigan; Ron (Cheri) of Springfield, Ohio; John (Nancy) of Raleigh, North Carolina; Bob (Lee) and Brian of Wooster. They have 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Mr. Zerrer is retired from the firefighting industry and Mrs. Zerrer is retired from service club organizations. They continue to enjoy golfing, College of Wooster basketball and spending time with family.



A small family gathering is planned to celebrate the occasion.