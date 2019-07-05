Back in 1958 the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center was known as the Experiment Station, the average home cost $18,000 and Ralph Giffen drove the city bus around town.



Sixty-one years ago trains still stopped to pick up passengers every day at the railroad station in town and those pneumatic tubes at Freedlander’s and Annat’s department stores still carried your payment all the way up to the credit department … then brought your change and receipt back down. Wooster High School football games were still being played at Maurer Field and it was OK to burn leaves within the city limits because no one was worried about air pollution back then. It would be decades before most of us heard the term "global warming."



My how times have changed.



Intriguing nicknames



As an Irish gal who was married to an Italian, I’ve always been intrigued by the number of people who grew up in Wooster’s "Little Italy" who were known by their nicknames. A list of 128 of those monikers is included in Dominic "Dolly" Iannarelli’s book, "A Touch of Italy in Wooster" — which was recently reprinted and is available downtown at Books in Stock.



Don’t you wonder how the following persons in the Italian community got their nicknames? "Sweetie Swatz" (Elvira Tomassetti), "Fat Bone" (Paul Vizzo), "Lalooch" (John DiOrio), "Poppachaleet" (Antonio Tomassetti), "Loombeet" (Dominic DiScipio), "Chaleer" (Angelo Santoro), "Peesh" (James DiOrio), "Feeney Cap" (Alfino DiPasqua), "Chewpete" (Tony Zarlengo), "Chanjone" (Carmen Zappone), "Paskootch" (Pasqualina Carafelli), "Shooshell" (Teresa Bursani), "Vutriella" (Victoria Zarlengo), "Chapreek" (Antonio Moretti), "Chinsey" (Vincent Varassi), and ... "Mr. Brown" (John Tomassetti Sr.)



Centennial celebration



It’s been 99 years since women earned the right to vote. Next year will be the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment and the Wayne County Historical Society will mark the occasion with an exhibit in the Kister Building. Nell Reardon is serving as chairperson.



"There were serious local discussions (about the right to vote) being held as early as the 1850s," explained committee member Julie Mennes, "but World War I was the big impetus. We have read about women driving ambulances and nursing the wounded but they helped at home as well. Women needed to take over men’s jobs and their efforts on the home front during the war led to President Wilson’s support of their rights.



"What we are looking for would be any firsthand stories about Wayne County women’s efforts during the time before the actual amendment ... and then how did Wayne County women use this newfound right? We want stories, both oral and written. Photos are always welcome.



"Journals are a great source," Mennes added. "What did the women in Wayne County do to secure this right to vote? Who were some of these women from Wayne County?"



Information may be sent to jam2208@aol.com or marynellreardon@gmail.com.



FYI



One of the first times a Wooster news stand, news agency or news depot appeared in print was in the 1859-1860 city directory. It stated that Jessie Y. Ross sold newspapers and periodicals in the Arcadome building on the south side of East Liberty Street.



Thought you should know.



Columnist Ann Gasbarre can be reached at agasbarre@gmail.com or 330-345-6419.