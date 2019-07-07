Orrville Exchange Club



Kurt Holmes, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, serving Wayne, Holmes, Medina and Ashland counties and Katherine Ritchie, gift officer, gave a program on June 27 to Exchange Club on "What’s Happening at Hospice."



Hospice first opened in 1968 in London, in the United States in 1979. Wayne County’s first board meeting was in 1980 and it began serving patients in 1982. It is at 1900 Akron Road, Wooster.



Hospice care is a physician-directed program of medical, nursing, social, spiritual and emotional support services for persons facing the end of life. The focus is on providing relief from pain and other symptoms and creating an atmosphere in which quality of life is honored for both the patient and family.



LifeCare Hospice is a nonprofit agency that serves those who live in Wayne, Holmes, Medina and Ashland counties and surrounding areas. Hospice care can be provided in the patient’s home, an assisted living setting, a hospital, a nursing home or in LifeCare’s Gault Inpatient Pavilion, located in Wooster.



In business, Lisa Reusser, treasurer, presented Kevin Platz, executive director of the Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club, a cash donation to assist the club.



Officers installed for a term beginning July 1 were: Scott Gold, president; Jim Clymer, president-elect; Lisa Reusser, treasurer; Darlene Morrison, secretary; and new board of directors, Dean Sullivan, Bob Snyder and Rich King.



Ralph Keplar gave a blessing for his 59 years of marriage to Carolyn.



Reusser passed out lottery tickets for the Exchange Club fundraiser. This raffle is based on the September 2019 Ohio Lottery Pick 3 evening drawing. One ticket is good for the whole of September (12 chances). Tickets are $10 each. Contact any Exchange Club member or Clymer at 330-201-0858 for tickets.



Keplar announced tickets still are available for the July 19 Rubber Ducks game featuring buffet, game and fireworks.



Moreland Garden Club



The Moreland Garden Club held its June Garden Therapy program with 26 residents at the Wayne County Care Center.



Residents decorated small terra-cotta pots with stickers: ladybugs, butterflies, bees and flowers. They then filled their pots with potting soil and planted mixed impatiens. Bumble bees and butterflies were added to their flowers.



Fresh strawberry pie and punch were served for refreshments.



Assisting residents were: Anita Roller, Marianne Swanson and her granddaughter Alex, Vicky Puster, J.J. Daugherty, Chris Franklin, Rebecca Miller and Valerie and Paula Huffman.



Evergreen Garden Club



Twelve members of the Evergreen Garden Club met at the home of Vice President Nancy Menotti on June 24. Earlier in the day, the group’s annual field trip, known as Gardener’s Day Out, had been canceled due to inclement weather. They had planned a visit, and a tour of Moyer’s Nursery in Massillon led by Bruce Moyer, owner and horticulturalist, which has since been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 9.



Table and room decorations featured succulents and a garden party theme. The women enjoyed an evening meal catered by Quince Café from Kidron.



Following the meal, the final business meeting of the season was led by President Ruth Reifsnyder. Members shared "My tip for keeping my flowers alive when I go on vacation is…..". The answers clearly showed we depend heavily upon family, friends and neighbors, a testament to the wonderful community we live in.



Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 36 June 28 when Friday Afternoon Bridge played. Pairs above average were: 46, Steve Griffin, Kathy Slosman; 43, David Schmidt, Jim Black; 40, Gary Miller, ,Roger Buchholz; 38, Gwen Gerber, Gloria Scott and 36.50, Tom Wendling, Linda Wendling.