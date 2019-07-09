DALTON — The Dalton Branch of the Wayne County Public Library offers patrons the opportunity to borrow cake pans and cookie cutters.



There are about 30 specialty pans now available for checkout ranging from dinosaurs to Tweety Bird.



The cake pans will come in a large plastic bag with ideas for decorating.



Several cookie cutters will be in a bag together by themes which range from holidays to baby shower.



Teresa Jager, Dalton Library Branch manager, says she got the idea for this unusual library collection from attending a workshop.



Cake pans and cookie cutters are checked out for two weeks with no renewals. Borrowers are asked to hand-wash and dry the cake pans and cookie cutters before returning them, and not to return them in the book drop.



The cookie cutter starter collection was generously donated by Lehman’s, while most of the cake pans have been donated by community members.