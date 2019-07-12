Wooster Women’s Golf Assoc.



WWGA’s Play of the Day June 6 was most 6’s, won by Betty Aylsworth and Susan Fickle. Lowest score was Nancy Gwin with a 57. Chip-in on hole no. 5 was made by Betty Aylsworth.



On June 13, play of the day was the highest score minus the putts went to



Delores Ivan and the lowest score was Lin Wierwille with a 61. Par on hole no. 5 was made by Betty Alysworth.



Closest to the green on second shot was play of the day June 20, won by Jackie Zody. The lowest score was made by Zody with a 58. Chip-in and a birdie was made by Betty Aylsworth on hole no. 5 and Jackie Zody made a par on no. 9.



Friends of the Wayne County Library



The board of Wooster Friends of the Wayne County Public Library met July 1 at the Operations Center.



Jennifer Schatzer reported on staff changes and tuition requests. Two staff members would like to join the Leadership Wooster group for next year. A reception is being planned for the retirement of Katherine Long. A dedication is being planned for the stained glass window in memory of Greg Lubelski. Many projects will be completed in the next few months.



Susan Roberts, assistant director, was introduced and presented a summary of her year-long experience with Leadership Wooster. Twelve full days of in-depth bus trips and interaction with leaders in local government, education, nonprofits, police and the Ohio Light Opera are offered through the year. Roberts said the best part is getting to know the community and how each group works with other groups.



Nancy Martinez reported she and Jackie Kieffer will be at the table, with chocolate, for the members only preview night for the book sale. Vicki Bailey answered questions about the sale.



July 12 and 13 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and July 14 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. will be the book sale. Saturday is bag day. This sale takes place at 304 N. Market St. There are items for sale starting at 25 cents. There will be books, games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and more.



Pines Ladies Golf League



When The Pines Ladies Golf League played July 1, results were: Flight A gross, Nancy Wilps, 90; net score, Jennifer Affolter, 65; Play of the day, Jamie Lenhart, 71;



Flight B gross, Diane Field and Fran Samson, 106; Net score, Diane Field and Fran Samson, 70; Play of the day, Diane Field, 79.



Longest putts went to Kathy Davenport, hole No. 4, and Barb Miller, hole No. 10.



TOPS OH 1573



On July 3, TOPS OH 1573 met with six members reciting the TOPS and KOPS pledges. Leo Tope was best weekly loser. He said to exercise and drink water. Irene Alexander was best weekly rededicated loser. Tom Alexander was best weekly KOPS.



Tom Alexander gave the program from the May/June TOPS magazine, "Sitting is at Least Time Movement." It said some sitting burns calories such as driving in traffic, exciting sporting events, etc. However more movement burns more calories.



Bonnie Porter will have the next program.



Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 24 after seven rounds of play July 5 for Friday Afternoon Session. Pairs above average were: 28.50, Kay Wagner, Louise Lanning; 26, Tom Wendling, Linda Wendling; 25, Gary Miller, Roger Buchholz.



Wooster Exchange Club



Youths of the Month from The Village Network on June 4 and June 25 and Christian Children’s Home on June 11 each received a plaque, gift certificate and polo shirt designating having been chosen for outstanding performance. On June 18, Exchange Club met at the Martin Cabin for a pulled pork dinner.