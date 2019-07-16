DALTON — Ronnie E. and Sue E. (Gardner) Davis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 21. They were married in 1969 in East Greenville United Methodist Church by the Rev. J.W. Plummer.



They are the parents of Teresa and Jeff Jager of Dalton and Rodney and Michelle Davis of Pickerington. They have four grandchildren.



Mr. Davis is retired from the Will-Burt Co. in Orrville and Mrs. Davis is retired from the J.M. Smucker Co. in Orrville.



Mr. Davis served in the U.S. Army from 1964-66. He is a member of the American Legion Massillon Post No. 0221. They both are members of the WRCA knife club. Mrs. Davis enjoys reading, sporting events for their grandchildren, traveling and spending time with family and friends. They attend East Greenville United Methodist Church.



The couple were guests of honor at a surprise dinner with family and friends.