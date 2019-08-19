Hi sweeties! It is only a few days until school is back in session, so please be careful as you drive the local streets. Those youngsters are anxious to begin the new school year and sometimes forget to look for traffic in their quest to see their friends.



I found an article titled "Dog Gone Good Advice" and thought you might relate these words to your own life.



"If a dog was the teacher, you would learn stuff like:



1. When loved ones come home, always run to greet them.



2. Never pass up the opportunity to go for a joyride.



3. Allow the experience of fresh air and the wind in your face to be pure ecstasy.



4. When it’s in your best interest, practice obedience.



5. Let others know when they’ve invaded your territory.



6. Avoid biting when a simple growl will do.



7. Take naps. Stretch before rising.



8. Run, romp, and play daily.



9. Thrive on attention and let people touch you.



10. On warm days, stop to lie on your back on the grass.



11. On hot days, drink lots of water and lie under a shady tree.



12. When you’re happy, dance around and wag your entire body.



13. No matter how often you’re scolded, don’t buy into the guilt thing.



14. Delight in the simple joy of a long walk.



15. Eat with gusto and enthusiasm.



16. Be loyal. Never pretend to be something you’re not.



17. If what you want lies buried, dig until you find it.



18. When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close by and nuzzle them gently.



I don’t know about you, but just reading these lessons makes me feel like a new person!



+++



Birthdays being celebrated this week include Aug. 20 – Sue Banks and James Walker McFadden; Aug. 21 – Terry Slusser, Dee Hinkle, Glen Shireman, Doug Leckrone and Mick Zody; Aug. 22 – Jim Seibert and Steve Allerding; Aug. 23 – Jane Baldner, Joan Lozier, Denise Gallagher and Jon Sells; Aug. 24 – Diane Pollard and Barb Hill; Aug. 25 – Elmer Kline, Doug Schrader, Jamie Easterday, Bryan Derr and Debbie Kline; Aug. 26 – Jason Herman, Norma Zody, Bernard Sprang, Lee Roesch and Patty Hunter.



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



A few weeks ago, "The Hen House", which is a local radio show aired on WZLP 95.7 FM talked about a pie crust recipe that is somewhat different from our traditional recipes.



Mix together 1-1/2 cups flour, 1 tbsp. sugar and ½ tsp. of salt. Add ½ cup of vegetable oil, mix all together then add 2 tbsp. milk. Press into a 9-inch pie pan, prick bottom and bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Cool.



+++



Wedding anniversaries being observed are Aug. 21 – Tom and Dori Zody and Josh and Micki Buzzard; Aug. 25 – Ron and Marilyn Kettering and Marty and Sally Snow.



Congratulations!



+++



Finally – In the America of yesterday you paid your debts as quickly as possible and went without things to do it. You disciplined your children, but disciplined yourself, first. You spent less than you earned, and demanded your government do the same. You went to church, your children to Sunday school and you held daily prayers. No court would have dared to interpose any law into your private religion. You would have been horrified at (and quick to change) men in high places who made "deals." You expected to prosper by individual initiative – by doing a better and better job. You obeyed the law – but took an active enough part in government to see that the laws were just. You "walked softly but carried a big stick."



And that was the character which brought this country through two World Wars; built it back from a shattering depression and fed and saved the civilized world. If all this is "old hat," so be it!