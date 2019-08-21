Luke Blackley has been named Ashland Elks Teen of the Month for August. Luke is the son of Rowland and Lisa Blackley and is a member of the Class of 2020 at Ashland High School.



Luke has a 3.9 GPA, maintains honor roll status and is a three-year scholar athlete.



Luke is very active in extracurricular activities including National Honor Society, varsity tennis, jazz band, marching band, symphonic band, Acapella Choir, Arrow Dynamics and Sing and Swing.



Luke’s leadership positions include marching band field commander, Drama Club president and Tri-M president.



Luke’s special interests include playing the trombone and jazz music. In the future, Luke plans to attend college but is still undecided about a field of study.