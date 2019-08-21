The club met Aug. 12 at Northwestern Middle School at 7 p.m..



President Chuck Beck welcomed members and guest Jim Whittlesey, board member of Wayne County Children Services.



It was reported that member Don Buren is quite ill, and that Pastor Paul Bartholomew’s father, John, had passed away that morning. We were pleased that Jim Stephenson and Richard Geitgey were present this evening, even with having severe health problems.



The group joined in singing "America" and the invocation was given by Jim Johnson.



The dinner served by Wendy Mole and the school cooks was enjoyed by all.



Jim Whittlesey gave a "heart felt" talk about the Wayne County Children’s Services. A 0.2 mill renewal levy will be on the ballot this November which will not increase our taxes. Fliers were given to each member. A petition was passed around for our signatures to support the levy. Jim told the touching story of a foster child that he had adopted who is doing very well. Three of his children (including the child he adopted) attended and graduated from the Northwestern Schools, which he appreciated. Some statistics given: there are 194 children in permanent custody; over $3 million are spent a year for resident care; a child may stay in the "system" until 21 yrs. old; there are 19 categories of training a child; each child has a case worker; each case worker has about 24 children; there are now 51 foster homes for children but they would like more. If possible, they prefer putting children with family members. They have a mentoring program for foster parents.



The July 8 meeting minutes were read and approved.



John Martin’s treasurer’s report was approved subject to audit.



Thank you notes were received from Payton Edwards for his scholarship; from the Northwestern School District for the donation toward the 12 x 18 foot retractable flag to be hung in the high school gymnasium; and from Ruritan National for the "Build Your Dollar" investment.



Dr. Dick Wiley reported a very successful bike race on Aug. 3 with 117 racers, some from neighboring states. About half of the racers were over 50 years old and three of the racers were National Champions. The $550.00 profit was donated to the "Old School House" in West Salem. Wiley thanked Ruritan members that assisted with directing traffic, etc..



Phil Keener reported that sign-up lists for selling tickets at the Wayne County Fair are almost filled.



Jamie Bowman reported that the flags for the "Parade of Flags" will be back out in time for Patriot Day.



Beck announced the Ohio 301 roadside cleanup on July 17 went well and he will plan the next cleanup in September.



A motion was passed that the club donate $500.00 to Northwestern High School for the "Homeless Student Project" (as suggested by Ruritan National) where money would be available to help students that have trouble paying their fees, etc. Club member/High School Principal Mike Burkholder will have the discretion of using these funds as needed.



With no more business, the meeting was closed with the "Pledge of Allegiance."



The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, at NWHS (date change is due to the Wayne Co. Fair and Labor Day). The program will be by the Citizenship & Patriotism Committee — Cassie Chance, chair. Directors will meet at 6:15 that evening in the NWHS Library.