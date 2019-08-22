If you have been hesitant when waiting to buy a home, fall can be the best time of year to find your dream property at a great value.



Due to seasonal fluctuations, much of America shifts into a buyer’s market once autumn temperatures arrive and before winter’s chill sets in.



This is usually caused when there is saturation in available inventory but a lack of competition from eager home buyers. In this scenario, sellers are more open to negotiations rather than carrying over expenses into next year. If you’re committed to buying a house this fall, here are some tips to streamline the process and stretch your dollar.



Get Your Finances in Order



Determining the amount of a monthly payment you can afford shouldn’t be your only concern when developing a budget. Buying a home carries many financial responsibilities.



Closing costs are a common expense that falls on a buyer’s shoulders. In fact, data from the American Society of Home Inspectors suggests the fees can add up to between two and five percent of a home’s sale price.



This covers services necessary to complete a sale like appraisals, home inspections and title-transfer fees. You will also benefit from seeking pre-approval from a lender to find out how much financing you’re eligible for and to show sellers you’re motivated and qualified.



Hire an Expert Agent



Once your financing is secure and a wish list is intact, you should seek the expertise of a real estate agent. They will guide you through in-person visits, negotiations and help you understand what paperwork to expect. Did you know that since home sellers are typically responsible for a Realtor’s commission fees, you will get their services for little or no financial obligation?