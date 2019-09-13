Mohican Community Garden Club met Monday, Sept. 9 at Linda Yanock’s home.



Alice Draper led a devotion on flowers — God’s idea for our pleasure.



Each person answered roll call by naming her favorite meeting of the year.



Linda Yanock displayed a flower arrangement of Queen Ann’s Lace, also known as Wild Carrot. It originated in Afghanistan. The root is edible. In some areas, this plant is shipped to California and sold to California florists at an expensive price.



At the meeting, members worked on club entries for the county fair which is Sept. 15-21. Some preparation will be done two days at the fair before it begins. All entries must be placed by 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.



Loudonville Fair is Oct. 1-5.



Ashland County is hosting the region 7 meeting which will be held Oct. 23, at the Ashland University Convocation Center. Mohican Garden Club members and Loudonville Garden Club members are going to meet at the Methodist Church in Loudonville, Oct. 21 to work on centerpieces. Bring succulents, pine cones, and acorns.



The meeting ended with a variety of food and beverages served by the hostess.