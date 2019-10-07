Over 17 years ago when I had first entered landscaping, I encountered a very unusual problem. I had been taught to respect and enjoy plants in all aspects of what the plant is. My thing is that I do enjoy plants and the different features of plants. Bottom line is that I do care about plants and want them to be used properly. This was the problem I faced. After a rough day I had entered a home where the owners resided in a new home and looked like they were doing well financially. Problem that I saw was that the husband was on oxygen and he really didn’t look well. He had a few issues. We all eventually entered the kitchen and sat at the table.



When I design a landscape I base my designs on reaching maturity in five years. The choice that they wanted to make was that they wanted a fully mature landscape right now. For them the jungle look was in and that was it. Over the interview I mentioned that as you would mow you would get hit in the face sooner or later from branches as you would be mowing. In two years or less you will have to remove some of the newly planted trees and/or shrubs. That did not bother this couple. They wanted the landscape to look finished now. So that is what we did. We planted large plants as close as we could to one another. When we were done the yard looked like it had been there for quite some time. I did not like it, but my clients did.



A friend from church and a reader of mine asked me an unusual question, awhile ago. He had a three feet diameter Norway maple that had just died. Last year the plant still had leaves and was alive. When I went over to their home this tree was dead. Their self-killing tree had applied its girdling root problem and finally choked all the life out of itself. My friend said that the tree had been on the property since they arrived and that the dense canopy had done its job of providing shade for the front of the home for many years. As a matter of fact the tree had a number of bird feeders hanging on its limbs. While I was there I saw a number of nut hatches, indigo bunting, a blue bird and an American gold finch. I felt kind of bad about the whole situation. Not much I could do though. My friend said to me she does have to come down. I replied yes it should and added that I didn’t think he would want a 40 feet dead Norway maple as a living room ornament after a storm this winter. After our discussion I felt he had a handle on the removal end of the issue, but here comes the new planting topic.



I have recently been reading more and more about the benefits of planting smaller trees and allowing them to grow into a position in a more natural way. Allowing the roots to penetrate the soil and establish a solid root foundation. This is probably the healthiest way for the tree to get established. The smaller the tree you plant the fewer the root-borne diseases entering through the roots. A smaller tree can also develop a natural resistance to wind problems faster than an older tree that has been transplanted. You would think that this would be the logical answer right? We hadn’t even discussed the solution to his problem this way. For my friend this tree was very important in providing shade, nesting for the birds and providing a wind break. He wanted as big a tree as possible, because he wanted to enjoy the benefits the tree provides now. Frankly, I am not here to serve myself, but to serve others. Over the years I have learned that I am the one to provide choices even though I may not fully agree with what may be selected, I am to help provide options for the people to whom I am talking.



Hope all of you have an enjoyable stroll through your gardens this week. I have a lot of different plants in bloom this year and a pair of roses really putting on a show. If you have any problems e-mail me at ewlarson546@yahoo.com and I shall do the best I can to answer them. Soon I shall provide links for my blogs in my website www.ohealthyfoodcoop.org.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.