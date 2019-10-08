ASHLAND — Jerry and Cami Bohrer marked their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 4. They recently returned from a trip to Normandy Beach and the British Isles and will celebrate with family at a brunch on Oct. 13 at Bella Bleu’s.



Jerry Bohrer and Cami Sedensky were married Oct. 4, 1969 in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Elyria.



They are the parents of Jeff and Kelly Bohrer of Dayton, Julianne and Toby Kerschner of Shiloh and Matthew and Lindsey Bohrer of Hilliard. They hjave five grandchildren.



Jerry is retired from engineering with GTE.



Cami has been a columnist for the Times Gazette since 1973 and currently writes Cook's Corner for The Daily Record and Ashland Times Gazette.