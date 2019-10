Roger Lowe, trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2274 in Loudonville, presents a check for $2,500 to Loudonville Church Women representatives Patty Hunter and Peggy Scott. Money will be used, Hunter said, to help with three major Church Women projects, the Loudonville Day of Sharing, Back to School promotion and operation of The Store. Money was raised through the Eagles' Charitable Games Account.



Photo by Jim Brewer