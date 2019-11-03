



I’m behind in my routine this week thanks to The Man of the House insisting that we go on our annual fall srive yesterday. It was the only day this week that was predicted to have sunshine. If we wait until the next sunny day all the leaves may have fallen off.



We drove up to the Blue Ridge Parkway by way of a very scenic road through national park land. The drive was spectacular. When we actually got on the parkway it was overwhelming to see all the color that went on for thousands of acres of trees. There were lots of people taking selfies of themselves right on the edge of drop-offs. For some it could be the last thing they ever did.



The plan was to have lunch at the Mount Pisgah Inn. As it turned out, it was also the plan of hundreds of other people. We got there a bit after 11 a.m. The main restaurant doesn’t open until 11:30 a.m. but there were already dozens of people milling around the reservation desk.



When we finally fought our way through the crowd we were told we could put our name on the list for the second seating that would take place between 12:30 and 1 p.m.



Since we were already hungry we opted to eat in the little self-serve café across the hall. It was not nearly as glamorous but we saved a lot of money and didn’t starve.



We continued on down the parkway and eventually ended up in Highlands, North Carolina, that also was full of people. We took one turn up and down the main street of the village, peeking in shops that had nothing we wanted to buy. Our big purchase was one scoop of ice cream each that cost more than our lunch.



Then it was time to head back home so I could get to community chorus practice. We got here just in time to heat up the leftover homemade chicken noodle soup before I headed out the door.



The Man of the House is almost finished with the patio in the backyard. A few more trips to the stone yard should do it. And he sneaked home a little apple tree to plant. I told him we had enough trees back there already, to no avail.



It is disappointing the two maple trees we planted last fall, and were assured they would have red leaves, do not. They are decidedly yellow.



The black cat that had been hanging around in our neighborhood, and we thought had left, has reappeared. Now we are afraid he will eat the friendly little chipmunks that entertain us – one is even brave enough to come in the house and eat out of our hands. It will require a call to animal control to come get the poor guy.



I wrote last week about ordering shoes from the catalog and sending a check. That was almost a month ago and the shoes are still not here. It is the last time to use that method. Now I have no tracking capabilities since I did not use online ordering. I will wait until the bank statement comes to see if the check was even cashed. It’s just a good thing I do not really need the shoes anytime soon.



I am so happy that Halloween, my least favorite holiday ever since I was a child, will be behind us this week. Now the pressure will really be on to get prepared for Christmas.