His name might not be familiar to you, but — during the 1800s — Michael S. Nachtrieb was Wooster's premiere portrait artist. Today, many of his framed portraits can be seen on display at the Wayne County Historical Society while others remain in private hands.



The decorative, portrait and still-life artist was mainly active in Ohio and on the Mississippi River steamboats painting landscapes and portraits. During the mid-1800s he started painting still lifes, which — by the 1860s and 1870s — were the popular dining room or parlor pictures of the time.



"The Nachtrieb portrait of General Robert E. Lee was painted from a photograph with details of the uniform from a Matthew Brady picture," explained one profile of the artist. "His Lincoln paintings were likely painted from photographs, too."



The artist was born in Wooster Aug. 25, 1835. He and his wife had one child, Rebecca. She never married. Miss Reba remembered her father speaking of his early punishment for using the whitewashed walls of his parents' Wooster home to express his art.



Michael's father tried in vain to interest him in joining his flourishing hat store business here in town — but the young man was interested only in art. Eventually Mr. Nachtrieb helped his son finance art courses in New York City. Michael earned a portion of the cost by painting signs for other merchants here in Wooster.



The gifted student progressed rapidly in his art studies and returned to Wooster where he opened a portrait studio on the public square in 1859. At the age of 26 he volunteered when the Civil War began and is said to have traveled with General Sherman on his famous "March to the Sea."



As to Nachtrieb's personal life, he was past 40 when he married. He and his family resided at 458 Beall Ave. (the current location of Kentucky Fried Chicken) where he established a studio and painted portraits of many prominent Wooster and Wayne County residents.



Nachtrieb is remembered as a gentleman of aristocratic appearance who wore a Prince Albert coat and a high silk hat when he attended St. James Episcopal Church.



"In fair weather," said one account, "he spent much time in his front yard, where he loved to tell stories of his Civil War exploits to the neighborhood children."



Following Nachtrieb's death in 1916, his daughter moved to California. After two decades, Reba returned to Wooster and lived at 137 S. Bever St. until her death on Oct. 3, 1954.



First city phones



When telephones first came to Wooster around 1900, the McClarran and Caskey Grocery — located at the time in the Frick (now Amster) building next to the Courthouse — had one of the first three phones in town along with the railroad depot and Boyd’s Drug Store in the southeast quadrant of the square.



By the way, if you wanted to call the railroad depot back then, all you had to do was dial the number "1."



FYI



In the Nov. 15, 1911, edition of the Wayne County Democrat, the J. Fredrick Co. (located at the time in the Clark Building on East Liberty Street) was promoting holiday linens. According to their ad: "We will do our share in reducing the high cost of living."



Thought you should know.



