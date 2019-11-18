Members of the Alliance Woman’s Club met on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. for a fun "make and take" Potpourri Program. Cindy Wahl greeted members and guided them to the Georgian Room. The festive decorations in the Georgian Room were created by Connie Mohr and Barb Shoemaker. The program, speaker, and luncheon menu were all coordinated by Ruth Switzer.



"Owl About Fall," Cindy Christani’s craft workshop using pinecones created three amusing owls. Members enjoyed Christani’s instructions and the use of felt, scraps of material, pipe cleaners and "google" eyes.



When Christani is not encouraging adults to relax and laugh together, she is an adult librarian with Mahoning County and her office is in Boardman. She has master’s degree in library science. You can reserve an hour of her time for one-on-one instruction on how to create PowerPoint programs, Excel spread sheets, Word documents, etc.



Amy Rose of Rose’s Hillcrest Market catered lunch which included an iced Halloween cutout cookie for dessert.



The next Potpourri program, "The Valentine Project," will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29. To register, contact Shelly in the Alliance Woman’s Club office at 330-823-7272 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or and Fridays.



The December Potpourri program will be held Thursday, Dec. 5. It is a Christmas Program combined with Ladies Night Out.