I have located my Thanksgiving Shopping List for 2019. It has changed drastically over the years. It used to be an entire page and now it is down to just a few items.



I started having the family Thanksgiving feast at our house as soon we had a house with a dining room back in the early 1960s. It has gone from getting a big turkey, down to just turkey breasts, and now to no turkey at all.



That is because the whole event was turned over to daughter Robyn when we moved to South Carolina in 2013. She has all the dishes and the big house with two big tables.



For a few years I still made the mashed potato stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, a pecan pie and a chocolate cake. Then one of the granddaughters started making the sweet potatoes.



This year I am down to taking the cranberry salad (that only about three or four people eat which is good — more for us who really like it), a half-recipe of mashed potato stuffing for the benefit of The Man of the House, and Robyn’s favorite pecan pie.



While this feast is one of my favorites of the year it is surely a lot of work. And to think it is all over in about 30 minutes once we sit at the table. Then there is the massive clean-up with every pot and pan in the house needing to be washed. Of course the leftovers are wonderful. The downside of not cooking the meal at our house is that there are no leftovers to sustain us for several days afterward.



And there is no turkey carcass to fret over. When we lived in Ohio I used to put it in a large pot with the good intention of cooking it down to make turkey soup with the broth and little slivers of turkey. Usually what happened was I forgot about it in the refrigerator in the basement until it was way too late.



I think it was Martha Stewart who used to boil her turkey carcass, dry it off and spray paint it white to make a sleigh for Christmas. Please.



We have just come through a big cold snap here in the foothills of White Oak Mountain. It was likely getting pretty miserable for the stray black cat that had been lurking in the neighborhood for the last couple months.



After two calls to Animal Control someone brought out a live cage during the worst of the cold. It took five days but Mr. (or Ms.) Cat finally took the bait and enjoyed the can of food that was in the trap. We were pleased it turned out to be the black cat and not the huge raccoon that sometimes hangs out on our back deck.



We were happy to drop the cat off at the no-kill animal shelter a few miles from here. The next door neighbor, who we learned had been putting out food for it every day, was quite relieved since she was worried about what would happen over the winter. And we learned the woman next door to her had made some sort of a bed on her back porch for the cat.



No wonder he kept hanging around with all these creature comforts at his disposal.



Here’s wishing you and yours a blessed Thanksgiving.