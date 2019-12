Dwight and Vicki Roseler of Wooster traveled to Kenya, Africa earlier this year and were grateful to stop at the Huruma Children’s Orphanage near Kitale, Kenya with Pastor Wilson Maungo with IGM Missions. "We were humbled by our visit to Kenya and the orphanage". You realize how thankful we should be for God’s blessing on the USA with the agriculture abundance of food, farmers and freedoms we have.