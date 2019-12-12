1. GOLDBERRY ROASTING — Goldberry Roasting Company will hold a Christmas celebration Saturday at 11 a.m. during its grand opening and ribbon-cutting, with breakfast, brunch, live music, a food truck and giveaways. The family-run, Artisan roaster is located at 1310 Claremont Ave. in Ashland. Visit goldberryroasting.com for more information about the company.



2. MUSIC & LAUGHTER — Visit the Ohio Theatre in Loudonville for a Christmas edition of Music & Laughter. Each show will be a little different and all filled with lots of Christmas music and skits. Friday’s show at 7 p.m. will feature The Lovedays. Saturday’s 7 p.m. show will include Steven Stanley & Aleksander Swänger. The Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. will feature Grant & Sally. ?Each show also will include the Ohio Theatre Children's Chorus, Shining Stars Dancers and the Music & Laughter Troupe. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (65 and older), $8 for students and children ages 3-18 and free for children 2 and younger.



3. APOLLO MISSION - Tom McNaull will present a program titled "1968 Christmas Eve Apollo Mission" at the Ashland County Historical Society today at 6:30 p.m. McNaull will discuss the mission and its impact on the Apollo 8 program’s place in history. The mission is most remembered for three things – humankind’s first trip to orbit another heavenly body, the photograph "Earthrise" and the live TV broadcast on Christmas Eve with the astronauts taking turns reading from the Book of Genesis.



4. BOOK SALE — The Friends of the Loudonville Public Library will have their annual Cookie, Candy and Nice as New Book Sale in the Library's Café on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all the food items are gone. A variety of cookies, candy and small sweet treats will be available. Cookies and candy are sold by the pound. Books and media in nice as new condition will be available by donation. Come early for the best selection, and shop for the holidays.



5. HOLIDAY BUFFET — The Career Center’s Culinary Careers students will offer a "Holiday Buffet" in the White Apron Restaurant today. There will be two seatings by reservation, at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The buffet will include holiday apple salad, cranberry-eggnog gelatin salad, chicken Wellington, garlic and herb-crusted pork loin, spinach and cheese stuffed shells, fruited curry rice, polenta with greens and caramelized onions, broccoli tomato casserole, roasted winter vegetables and an assorted dessert table. The price for the buffet is $9.25 per person (tax and gratuity not included). The White Apron Restaurant is located in the Career Center at 1783 State Route 60, Ashland. Call for reservations: (419) 289-3313 ext. 2233 or toll-free (800) 686-3313.