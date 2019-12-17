Wesley and Debra Tate celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6, 2019.



Wesley Tate and Debra Hites were married on Dec. 6, 1969 at Shreve United Methodist Church, Shreve. The Rev. Glenn Brunstetter officiated the wedding.



Their children are Melanie Strock (husband Kevin) and Angie Hudson (husband Shawn), both from Wooster. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild due in January.



Wes retired from Ohio Department of Transportation, and Debra retired from Prentke Romich Co.



Their children hosted a family dinner party at Bella Bleu’s in Ashland.