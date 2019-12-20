As the Christmas season drives into full force, thousands of people in our community are filled with holiday cheer, while thousands more are reaching out to The Salvation Army for food, clothing and other basic needs.



To provide these services every year, we rely on donations from our annual Red Kettle campaign. This year, our Kettle Goal is $70,000 and we are drastically below our goal with only a short time left in the giving season.



As commanding officer of The Salvation Army Wooster Corps, I see first-hand the hope and joy that we provide to so many seniors, single parents, veterans, homeless men and women, and families in need.



Last year, we provided over 31,000 meals and over 13,000 nights of shelter to people right here in Wooster.



In the remaining days before Christmas, I urge my fellow residents to donate to our kettles making cash or non-cash donations via our new Kettle Pay feature with Apple Pay & Google Pay, make an online donation at www.salvationarmyohio.org or to stop by The Salvation Army Corps at 437 S. Market St.



With a little help from a lot of people, we can ensure that we are able to help feed empty stomachs and hungry souls this Christmas season, and all year long.



Thank you for your consideration in helping us and helping others.



Major Madelaine Dwier



Wooster