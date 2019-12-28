The Connelly’s, who live across the street, invited us over for a spaghetti and meat balls dinner a few days before Christmas. She made her own very nice sauce but confessed to buying frozen meat balls. The table was set with lovely Christmas dishes.



Their house is a winter wonderland at Christmas time. Every flat surface is taken up with Christmas decorations. Nut crackers, snow globes, fancy candles, dishes filled with candy — you name it. There would be no way to dust until January.



There is a section for Santa Claus items, another for snowmen. And because they are both Irish there are a lot of ornaments depicting that aspect of their lives. They are both in their mid to late eighties and don’t get around as well as they once did. They used to play golf several times a week and be a part of an Irish dance troupe. Now he is getting a pace maker after having heart surgery a couple months ago. Also he doesn’t hear well so you have to shout at him.



He said it took him one whole day to decorate their six foot tall fake Christmas tree. They said they have even more decorations that they did not get out of numerous totes in their garage because they ran out of energy.



For dessert she brought out what looked like something you would serve for breakfast – made with crescent rolls, cherry pie filling and cream cheese. We were really stuffed after consuming huge slices of that.



After sitting at the table and visiting for another hour he made some comment about us going home since it was such a long way in the dark. I think that might have been the equivalent to what is told that I did to my parent’s guests when I was a small child — telling them that when I shook my coat it was time for them to go home.



Anyhow, we took the hint and stumbled home in the dark to our sparsely decorated house. We didn’t get away before she presented us with a large gift bag containing two kinds of store bought cookies. We need these like another hole in our heads. My first thought was who can we re-gift these to but maybe we will find a use for them. Perhaps I could skip a week of baking cookies for The Man of the House.



By the time you read this we will have ended all of our Christmas festivities with the kids in South Carolina. We will have emptied our freezer and refrigerator of all the goodies we have been accumulating to give to them as gifts.



We are staying in a motel when we visit the kids this time since there will be literally no room in their house with all the kids coming home — even though they would try to squeeze us in someplace. That is fine with us. They have no idea how much we need our peace and quiet sometimes.



Our musical obligations are over between the church choir and the community chorus concerts. Choir will begin in January and chorus rehearsals in February.



We still have one open house to attend, invited by a new friend of The Man of the House. We have already been warned that parking is limited. I don’t know why people who have next to no place for their guests to park even bother hosting such things. I guess once they extend the invitation it is our problem.