All-Levels Yoga — Tuesdays through March, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Vinyasa yoga is also referred to as flow yoga due to its relaxing, smooth, and flowing sequence of yoga poses. Your breath is the key factor in Vinyasa, as each movement is coordinated with an inhale or an exhale. Harnessing the breath with movement creates endurance in the body and a sense of meditation in the mind. All-levels classes are appropriate for beginners through advanced students to practice together. Instruction is offered during the class that is appropriate for where students are in their personal practice. Kristen Nussbaum, a 200-hour certified yoga instructor, will lead this 60-minute class each Tuesday. Package of seven/$65 or single session/$10.



Chair Yoga — Wednesdays, Jan. 8 through 29, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chair yoga is a gentle flow that uses a chair to help build balance, flexibility and strength. It is a gently-paced class that allows you to mindfully learn alignment and proper form without moving up and down from the floor. Ruth Graham is a 200-hour certified instructor who enjoys challenging her students, as well as leading them in restorative yoga flows that link breath with movement. Students are encouraged to attend all four sessions at a discounted rate of $45, but individual sessions can also be purchased at $12 per class.



Seasonal Painting — Thursday Jan. 9, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kristin Lorson has been teaching at Heartland Point for four years, and there’s never a dull moment in her class. Each month, participants set out to create their very own masterpiece that coordinates with the current season. In January, participants will follow along with Kristin and paint two cute birds in a wintry tree. This class is for ages 12 and older unless accompanied by an adult. All supplies are included in the class cost, which is $40. Don’t forget to register; spaces are limited.