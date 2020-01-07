WOOSTER — Ralph and Joanne Lehman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 22, 2019.



They were married in 1969 at Leetonia Mennonite Church in Columbiana by the Rev. Allen Ebersole and Bishop Reuben Hofstetter, the groom’s grandfather.



The couple had made their home in the Kidron/Apple Creek area for most of their lives, and currently live in Wooster.



The Lehmans have two children, Jeremy (Ana) Lehman of Wooster and Laura Lehman (Michael Sheeler) of Harrisonburg, Virginia. They have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Mr. Lehman is a partner in the law firm of Logee, Hostetler, Stutzman and Lehman. Mrs. Lehman, an author and poet, is a senior lecturer in the English department of University of Akron Wayne College. Both are graduates of Malone University. Mr. Lehman also graduated from the University of Akron School of Law and Mrs. Lehman is a graduate of the Ashland University MFA program.



On their anniversary day, the couple celebrated in holiday events with family and friends. In the fall, they took a weekend trip to New York City with friends. In January, 2020 they will spend time in Sarasota, Florida with their children and spouses.