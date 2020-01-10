During Wooster's Sesqicentennial in 1958, The Daily Record printed a history of early Wooster — back around the year it was named the seat of justice for Wayne County in 1811.



According to the article, the earliest settlers in town were three brothers ... William, Joseph and John Larwill who came here In 1808. William built the first house. It was located on East Liberty (about where today's Sherwin Williams Store now stands). The log house was built with only a broad-axe and drawing knife for tools. Benjamin Miller and his wife were its first occupants. Miller was the owner of a tavern located nearby and his daughter, Tillie, claimed the distinction of being the first white child to be born in Wayne County.



The first attempt at merchandising was made by this same William Larwill who opened a general store.



A new brick building — first of its kind in this new town — was erected in 1810 by John Bever. It soon became the first dry goods store in Wooster.



The previous year, Joseph Stibbs built a grinding mill at the edge of Wooster along the Apple Creek stream and a few months later a Michael Switzer was authorized to construct a shed to the rear which served as a store from which Indians and settlers alike might purchase necessities.



About 1812 — soon after the war of that date — the Indians disappeared from Wayne County and went on westward.



During the War of 1812, General George Stidger raised a blockhouse — the largest in the county — just north of the square to shelter his troops. It was here in 1812 that the Rev. Thomas Jones and the Bethany Baptist congregation organized the first church in Wooster. Fort Stidger, as the blockhouse was called, also served as the first schoolhouse. In 1814 Carlos Mather, a young Yale law graduate, became the first schoolmaster.



Six years after Wooster became a town, it was incorporated and the problem of financing its operation began. From the property owners came cash in 1816 to pay Joseph Alexander the tremendous sum of $25 for digging out the tree stumps in the public square. Cyrus Spink was paid $2 for guarding a prisoner and it cost the taxpayers $5 when Joseph Larwill dug a drain to the courthouse.



Wooster was a busy town back in the first quarter of that 19th century, and numerous business places sprung up around the public square. Log planks had to be laid so residents could walk across the central intersection which was often a quagmire of mud.



The first courthouse was built in 1818 on the spot where today's courthouse currently stands. Built of brick, it burned in 1828 and a new one was built to take its place. That courthouse must have been more beautiful than practical, because only 45 years later it was condemned. Then in 1878 the county commissioners authorized the building of today's courthouse at a cost of $75,000.



Those first few families who came here in 1808 worked diligently and with a determined courage that is reflected in the city today.



FYI



According to the 1920 U.S. Census, Wooster had a population of 8,204 that year, an increase of about 35% over that of 1910.



Thought you should know.



Columnist Ann Gasbarre can be reached at agasbarre@gmail.com or 330-345-6419.