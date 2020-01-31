One of the Associated Press stories in the July 24, 1971, edition of the Toledo Blade reported Vernon Craig had just set a Guinness world record by lying on a bed of nails in the front window of the Wooster Chamber of Commerce offices on the square.



According to the article, "Mr. Craig, a 39-year-old father of three who dubbed himself Komar the Hindu Fakir, spent 25 hours, 20 minutes, and 15 seconds on a bed of nails — beating the previous record of 25 hours and 9 minutes set by an Australian.



"Mr. Craig, who has an act featuring walking up knife-edged stairs, says he was recently informed that he holds the world record for lying on a bed of nails underneath a weight of 825 pounds."



Ten years ago, former Wooster resident Steve Grisetti of Milwaukee wrote to say he remembered watching Craig perform his show as Komar the Hindu Fakir around town.



"As many people who grew up in Wayne County in the ’60s and ’70s," he said, "I have so many memories of him. But above all, I remember standing in line on the square in Wooster for a chance to see him set the world record. (I stood in line, too.)



"For a period of time," he added, "little old Wooster had two proud entries in the Guinness Book of World Records — Komar’s record for lying on a bed of nails and Bob Bercaw’s record for the world’s largest ice cream sundae ... a record he topped for several years in a row!"



One of many



At one time, downtown Wooster had numerous shoe stores — Amster’s, Conrad’s, Walker’s, Werit’s, Bond’s, Nobil’s and Taylor’s. You could also buy shoes at Freedlander’s.



"Taylor’s Shoe Store," recalled Barbara Adams, "used to be located on the northeast corner of the Public Square between Wooster Beauty School and Lerch’s Donut Shop.



"Taylor’s Shoes was earlier known as Taylor and Hosmer’s Shoes with Cloyd Taylor and Bill Hosmer as owners. After Hosmer’s early death, Taylor’s daughter, Betty Eby, became associated with the business. After Cloyd Taylor retired, Bill Parkinson joined Betty in the shoe store, which featured an X-ray machine to make sure shoes were a proper fit."



Deborah Kitko from the Wayne County Public Library said the shoe store letterhead states the business was established in 1935.



Wooster historian Harry McClarran explained the shoe store was located in the Downing Block and that Straub’s Meat Market and Stout’s News Agency were in business to the east during the ’50s. Later the meat market space was occupied by the Wooster Chamber of Commerce. He thought Cloyd Taylor retired sometime between 1970 and 1973.



"Taylor’s, like Amster Shoes and Conrad’s," Adams stated, "sold quality footwear in Wooster. The downtown area also had Walker’s, Bond’s and Nobil Shoes in the late ’40s and well into the ’70s."



FYI



Lew Franks and J. B. Nolin opened Wooster’s first "moving pictures" theater on the northeast corner of East Liberty and North Buckeye streets. It was called The Nickelodeon ... as the tickets sold for 5 cents.



Thought you should know.



Columnist Ann Gasbarre can be reached at agasbarre@gmail.com or 330-345-6419.