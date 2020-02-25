Spring is just around the corner but with at least a few more cold days ahead, it’s nice to have some recipes on hand to warm up. The two recipes below are perfect for cold, dreary days and provide opportunities to create a meal with friends or family — of all ages!



Did you know that children as young as 2 years old can help in the kitchen? Age appropriate tasks allow kids to learn, create and become interested in the foods they are eating. A 2-year-old can help wash vegetables for the recipes below. A 3-year-old can help mix and pour ingredients. A 4-year-old can cut the green onions in the potato skins recipe with kid-safe scissors or help set the table. A 5- or 6-year-old can help measure ingredients. Just remember to be patient. Mistakes will happen, but the goal is to learn.



For more recipes visit www.CelebrateYourPlate.org or our website: https://wayne.osu.edu/program-areas/snap-ed/budget-friendly-healthy-recipes. You can discover more ideas about how to get kids involved in the kitchen by visiting the We Can! webpage by the National Institutes of Health, https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/wecan/index.htm.



Crispy Cheese Baked Broccoli



Ingredients:



Non-stick spray



2 large heads of broccoli, chopped into bite-sized pieces (about 4 cups)



1/2 cup breadcrumbs



1/2 cup Parmesan cheese



1 teaspoon garlic powder



2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil



Equipment:



Cutting board



Baking sheet



Utensils:



Knife



Measuring cups and spoons



Tongs or two forks for tossing



Instructions:



1. Before you begin, wash your hands, surfaces, utensils, and vegetables.



2. Preheat oven to 400°F.



3. Spray baking sheet with non-stick spray.



4. Place chopped broccoli on baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and toss with garlic powder, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese.



5. Put baking sheet in oven and bake for 18-20 minutes, tossing halfway through baking. Makes about four, 1-cup servings.



Potato Skins with Buffalo Chicken



Ingredients:



12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast



1 cup water or enough to cover the chicken



4 medium sweet potatoes (about 6 ounces each)



1/4 cup hot pepper sauce



1/4 cup fat-free milk



1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream



2 tablespoons margarine or butter



1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese



2 green onions, chopped



2 medium tomatoes, chopped



4 stalks celery, cut into 4-inch lengths



Equipment:



Skillet or pan with lid



Vegetable scrub brush



Microwave safe dish large enough to hold sweet potatoes



Measuring cups and spoons



Bowl to mix potato, chicken and hot pepper sauce



Baking sheet large enough to hold sweet potatoes



Cutting board



Utensils:



Two forks



Knife



Spoon



Instructions:



1. Before you begin, wash your hands, surfaces, utensils and vegetables.



2. Center oven rack. Preheat oven to 425°F.



3. Place chicken in skillet or pan with a lid. Add water. Cover with lid. Begin with high heat and reduce head to a low simmer. Cook for about 20 minutes.



4. While chicken is simmering, wash and scrub sweet potatoes. Trim as needed. Cut a 1-inch deep slit in each to ensure potato cooks.



Put potatoes in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave on high, uncovered, for about 5-8 minutes. Turn the potatoes and microwave for another 3-5 minutes. Turn to be sure the potatoes cook through. Push a fork into each potato to test for doneness. The fork should come out easily. Set aside to cool.



6. While potatoes are cooking, take chicken from pan. When chicken is cool enough to handle, shred using two forks to pull the chicken apart (one fork in each hand).



7. Slice each potato lengthwise. Scoop out the inside, leaving a 1/4 inch shell.



8. Mash potato along with pepper sauce, sour cream and milk.



9. Fold in blue cheese and shredded chicken.



10. Spoon mixture into each potato skin, leaving a slight dent in the center to hold fresh toppings after baking.



11. Put skins on a 9x13 inch baking sheet. Bake 15-20 minutes to brown the tops.



12. Chop tomatoes and green onions. Cut celery into 4-inch sticks.



13. Sprinkle tomatoes and green onions over each potato skin. Serve celery sticks on the side to scoop into the potatoes.



14. Serve with apple slices and carrot sticks.



Sara Meeks is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Program Assistant and may be reached at 330-264-8722. CFAES provides research and related educational programs to clientele on a nondiscriminatory basis. For more information, visit cfaesdiversity.osu.edu.