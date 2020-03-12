ANTLERS & ANGLERS — Armstrong’s annual Antlers & Anglers Sportsman’s Showcase is back in the Ashland County Fairgrounds Green Merchant’s Building Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The weekend includes children’s fishing ponds, archery and cooking demonstrations both days at 1 p.m., along with seminars and giveaways. New this year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Raphael will make cameos throughout the day Saturday and the Ohio School of Falconry will give a demonstration Saturday at 3 p.m. Plus, Outback Ray is back to give another demonstration Sunday at 2 p.m.



CHOCOLATE AND MORE — The 10th annual Chocolate and More Festival will return to Mozelle Hall at the Ashland County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The event includes over 20 Ashland area chocolatiers, who donate the chocolate treats for the attendees to taste. The event includes a silent auction. For $8, you get five treats and for $13 for 10. Each ticket buys a sweet treat or a five-minute neck and shoulder massage. Proceeds benefit the Ashland Christian Health Center. At 2:30 p.m., Dilgard will conduct a live cake auction.



CHILI COOK-OFF — The community is welcome to enter their chili — or feast on the contenders — Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Red Haw United Methodist Church at 1101 County Road 175, Polk. Prizes will be given for: Overall Best, Spiciest, Most Unique and Meatiest. All competitors must register by calling (419) 869-7812. Each entry is $5 and you must be 18 or older.



MOMS AND ME — Families can come out for this new event from the Ashland County Parks District at Freer Field Sunday from 2-3 p.m. Not only for moms, this program is geared toward both adults and their little ones (mostly ages 2-6, but older siblings are welcome) to come enjoy the outdoors together. The day will include activities, crafts, hikes and games.



CABIN FEVER — You still have one last chance to catch the Ashland Regional Ballet’s annual Cabin Fever Concert on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Opus II Dance Studio’s Rehearsal Hall. These performances are designed to entertain the young and the young at heart. All children who attend can have a dance lesson on stage as part of their entrance ticket. Children are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing suitable for dancing. The dancers will perform a program in a variety of styles, starting with classical ballet and pointe shoes. The program will quickly progress to contemporary styles, wrapping up with a fast-paced set of tap and jazz dances. General admission tickets are $5 and are available at the door. The doors open at 1:30 p.m.