Hi folks! Well we are certainly living in a strange new world with this coronavirus shutting down just about everything. The human race simply amazes me at times with what each of us thinks as important. Buying hundreds of rolls of toilet paper, masks and hand sanitizer is the new norm and if you really let it get to you, we all become paranoid.



The following story has been around many times, but I dusted it off and am sharing it with you to remind you to stay calm and weather this latest crisis.



Today we mourn the passing of a beloved old friend, Common Sense, who has been with us for many years. No one knows for sure how old he was since his birth records were long ago lost in bureaucratic red tape.



He will be remembered as having cultivated such valuable lessons as knowing when to come in out of the rain, why the early bird gets the worm, why life isn't always fair, and how, on occasion, maybe it was my fault.



Common Sense lived by simple, sound financial policies (don't spend more than you earn) and reliable parenting strategies (adults, not children are in charge).



His health began to deteriorate rapidly when well-intentioned but overbearing regulations were set in place. Reports of a 6-year-old boy charged with sexual harassment for kissing a classmate; teens suspended from school for using mouthwash after lunch; and a teacher fired for reprimanding an unruly student, only worsened his condition.



Common Sense lost ground when parents attacked teachers for doing the job, they themselves failed to do in disciplining their unruly children. It declined even further when schools were required to get parental consent to administer aspirin, sun lotion or a sticky plaster to a student; but could not inform the parents when a student became pregnant and wanted to have an abortion.



Common Sense lost the will to live as the Ten Commandments became contraband; churches became businesses; and criminals received better treatment than their victims. Common Sense took a beating when you couldn't defend yourself from a burglar in your own home and the burglar can sue you for assault.



Common Sense finally gave up the will to live, after a woman failed to realize that a steaming cup of coffee was hot. She spilled a little in her lap and was promptly awarded a huge settlement.



Common Sense was preceded in death by his parents, Truth and Trust; his wife, Discretion; his daughter, Responsibility; and his son, Reason. He is survived by three stepbrothers; I Know my Rights, Someone Else is to Blame, and I'm a Victim.



Not many attended his funeral, because so few realized he was gone. If you still remember him pass this on. If not, join the majority and do nothing.



Author unknown



Celebrating birthdays this week include March 24 – Sally Hiner and Dave Christine; March 25 – Bob Keener, Bonnie Weirick, Scott Smart, Madeline Rieser and Brent Zimmerman; March 26 – John McMullen; March 27 – Dean Stoner and Felix Seffens; March 28 – Betty Dean, Sherry Sprang and Kari Sprang; March 29 – Sean VanHorn; March 30 – George Lee, Wayne Heffelfinger (he’s 98) and Chuck Beachler.



Many happy returns of the day!



My "hats off" award goes to all of our local merchants who have gone the extra mile for us during these trying times. We are so blessed to have folks like them surround us during tough times. Show them your support and take time to say, "thank you."



Wedding anniversaries being celebrated this week include March 23 - Cliff and JoAnn Schaffer (their 35th) and Dave and Jeanette Mutchler on March 28.



Congratulations!



Finally – I know everyone is upset and inconvenienced due to the shut down of most everything around us. However, please check on your neighbors and friends, some don’t want to bother anyone or live alone and have no one. Call them and brighten their day!