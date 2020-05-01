Back when Freedlander’s department store was in its heyday, the words Dollar Days excited every cost-conscious woman within a 50-mile radius of Wooster and beyond.



The social event and twice-yearly sale wasn’t limited to just finding bargains at Freedlander’s ... other stores throughout the city held sales, too.



Shoppers, however, had to be quick on their feet if they wanted to return home with bags filled with quality items at bargain prices. After all, some customers considered the Freedlander’s sale a "competition" of sorts. Many women would take the time to scout out the store a day or so in advance ... then try to out-run everyone else when the doors to the main entrance first opened.



One former Freedlander’s sales associate referred to Dollar Days as "organized chaos" and said she was "glad to be standing safely behind the counter."



Another former employee who worked in the office said she remembered shoppers stampeding across the walkway in order to grab as many bargains as possible.



"Dollar Days were really big and drew many customers from out of town," said yet another former employee. "Some customers would arrive at the store early and wait outside for hours. Others would get a hotel room the night before so they could be the first in line the next morning."



Another reader remembered that — at the appointed time — Harold "Red" Miller would open the doors "then quickly get behind one of them so he wouldn’t be trampled by the ‘herd.’"



Years ago Marge Musselman of Wooster wrote about a particular Dollar Day experience she had.



"The crowd was pushing and pushing," she said. "I was in the front and was getting a little angry, so as soon as the doors opened, I charged in like I was in a battle.



"Who was inside the door waiting but a Daily Record photographer! A picture of me charging through the door ran on the front page of the newspaper that day."



She admitted she was a little embarrassed at the time, but the episode had since turned into a humorous memory.



An interesting Dollar Days photo appeared in The Daily Record back in the ‘50s or early ‘60s. A clipping of the picture was sent to me several years ago by a reader. It showed a large crowd of women standing out in front of the department store waiting for the doors to open and for the sale to begin.



Most of the women in the photograph were wearing dresses and ‘heels.’ Several were wearing hats. It illustrated the sale must have been a little less competitive during the ‘50s and early ‘60s. There wasn’t a pair of ‘on your mark ... go’ tennis shoes, slacks or blue jeans in sight.



Leather Seller



Connie Franks wrote years ago that in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s she and a girlfriend would often visit the Leather Seller on Grant Street (across from Dairy Land).



"Ohhh," she said, "I can still smell that fresh leather when approaching the store! I still have my drawstring purse as well as my fringed leather purse. I also recall there was a guy at the store who had a pet raccoon and he would let it climb in the tree outside."



FYI



The annual payroll for Rubbermaid Inc. back in 1937 was $50,000. Twenty years later the payroll had reached $3,378,000 annually.



Thought you should know.



Columnist Ann Gasbarre can be reached at agasbarre@gmail.com or 330-345-6419.