This past week I was on the internet and a person commented on an ideal compost maker that included rabbits and a normal kind of compost bin. They asked me whether it, rabbit poo, was a good manure for using in the garden. Frankly, rabbits produce the best cold manure you can find. You can use rabbit poo directly in your gardens and not worry about burning any of the plants. Remember just the poo.



My daughter as she was going through school really enjoyed raising rabbits and showing them at the different fairs where she would qualify. Sometimes she did very well. Toward the end where she started to get discouraged, she wound up with what I counted as 66 rabbits. Can you just imagine the rabbit poo? Vicki is the inspiration for this column today in that Vicki and my grandkids have been raising rabbits that they are starting a garden this year.



In the past we talked about figuring out the goals for your compost and what is going on in your soil. Mostly we have talked about the nutrients in your soil. This is a start, which is one of four measurements that I like to use as I would talk about garden soil. I took a class at Ohio State University where we learned how to take samples of the insect population as they crawl along the ground. I would make a trap by using a shallow cup a little below ground level and putting some rubbing alcohol in the bottom of the cup. As the insects would fall into the trap, I would figure out what kind of insects would be in the cup and look at the alcohol and see the microscopic life that I captured. The second measure is that I would measure a foot by a foot deep and sift through the soil. From this measure I would find the other soil shredders and worms specifically. If you can combine the insect and worm count and say that yes, you have a healthy soil. The count for worms is like this 3.5 or less worms for one square foot is a poor soil, 13.5 worm count for a 1 square foot by 12 inches a pasture and an average soil, finally 25 worm count for a good garden soil. Where does your worm count stand on this scale? This count will tell you whether you have the life in your soil to be able to feed the larger worms and other soil shredders. Keep in mind that each worm produces 35#/year of great fertilizer or for the 25 worms you have over 175#/year this should provide 25% of the nitrogen needs for the season. If you don’t, we then need to take the next step.



This is my ideal compost system we shall analyze more soon. This recipe for doing things has been tested and tried and the results are amazing. When you read these steps, you can take the information and adjust this all as to how you could make your own black gold. Start out by making something like lasagna. You need to layer material that will provide a mix of 45:1 carbon to nitrogen ratio. The basic materials you could use are a variety of manures which raises the temperature as it decays, leaves, non-animal kitchen scraps, black and white news print, wood chips, corn fodder, grass clippings, and a number of other materials. Air has to have a chance to circulate in the lasagna mix of the compost pile. This means that 4-6 times every day for the first two weeks you are going to turn the mix. Temperatures achieved by the decomposition should reach between 130 degrees and up to 150 degrees. Decomposition should take place solving the disease issues. Too wet of a pile will slow the decomposition process and you may never achieve the temperatures needed. For another 4-6 weeks turn the pile intermittently with some older microbial mixed compost to start the action in the new pile and with some molasses. The CO 2 monitoring will be the sign that the compost is ready for being called done.



Composting is a wonderful natural process and complex, which we shall talk about next week.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.