Glenn and Marilyn (Stafford) Frank of Hayesville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.



They were married on Aug. 22, 1970 at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Mifflin by the Rev. Bernard Hess.



Their children are Sarah (Jim) Shepherd of Ashland and Scott (Lindsey) Frank of Hayesville. They have four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Carlee, Hayden and Dawson, and one great-grandchild, Elliott.



Glenn, a draftsman by trade, retired from the Ashland County Tax Map Office. He previously worked for the Flxible Bus Company and Fox Surveying. Marilyn retired from the Ashland County West Holmes Career Center as a math teacher. She also taught in the Hillsdale School system and was a substitute teacher for many years.



To celebrate this milestone they will have a quiet celebration together.