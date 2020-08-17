Hi folks! While rummaging around for something to share with our readers, I found the following stories and realized they were pretty thought-provoking. Read them and see if you agree!



Wealthy man and his car



Thane Chiquinho Scarpa, a wealthy Brazilian businessman stirred a wave of negative reactions when he announced on his Facebook page that he plans to bury his beloved Bentley Continental Flying Spur.



Chiquinho Scarpa, 62, said he would bury his £310,000 (€367,220) Bentley so that he would be able to drive it in the afterlife.



He explained that he has taken inspiration from Egyptian Pharaohs, who were buried with their most precious belongings, and promised he would entomb the Bentley by the end of the week (September 2013).



He even posted photos of himself digging a hole for the car in the yard of his Sao Paulo mansion, triggering a wide range of reactions on the social network website. Obviously, most of the reactions were negative toward the eccentric Scarpa, labeling him as a crazy person who wants to do something absurd instead of donating the car for charity.



When it came time to bury his car, Thane Scarpa invited the media so they could be in attendance to watch the car’s funeral. As the car was going into the grave, he had the ceremony stopped.



That’s when he came back with this twist ending of a speech: "People have condemned me for trying to bury a million-dollar Bentley. The fact is most people bury something a lot more valuable than my car. People bury hearts, livers, lungs, eyes and kidneys. This is absurd. There are so many people out there waiting for a transplant and you will bury healthy organs that can save so many lives. This is the biggest waste in the world. My Bentley is worthless in comparison to life giving organs. There is no wealth more valuable than an organ because there is nothing more valuable than life. I officially announce I am an organ donor this week. I’m an organ donor, are you? Tell your family."



Moments before lowering the car in the ground he revealed his genuine motive. To create awareness for organ donation. Well done Mr. Scarpa.



For those who are wondering if he buried the Bentley or not, no. He didn’t bury his car. After all, it would be such a waste, right?



This event was nominated for one of the most creative media campaigns in that year. Also, organ donations to Brazilian Association of Organ Transplantation increased by 31.5% in 1 month of this campaign.



Moral of the story: Do not judge a man before knowing his reasons why he did what he did.



Socrates’ Triple Filter Test



In ancient Greece, Socrates was reputed to hold knowledge in high esteem.



One day an acquaintance met Socrates and said, "Do you know what I just heard about your friend?"



"Hold on a minute," Socrates replied. "Before telling me anything I’d like you to pass the Triple Filter Test."



"Triple filter?"



"That’s right," Socrates continued. "Before you talk to me about my friend, it might be a good idea to take a moment and filter what you’re going to say. That’s why I call it the Triple Filter Test. The first filter is Truth. Have you made absolutely sure that what you are about to tell me is true?" "No," the man said, "actually I just heard about it and …" "All right," said Socrates. "So you don’t really know if it’s true or not. Now let’s try the second filter, the filter of goodness. Is what you are about to tell me about my friend something good?"



"No, on the contrary …"



"So," Socrates continued, "you want to tell me something bad about my friend, but you’re not certain it’s true. You may still pass the test though because there’s one filter left: the filter of usefulness. Is what you want to tell me about my friend going to be useful to me?"



"No, not really …"



"Well," concluded Socrates, "if what you want to tell me is neither true nor good nor even useful, why tell it to me at all?"



Moral of the story: Next time, before you start spreading rumors about somebody, ask yourself if it is true, it is good, and it is useful.



Birthdays this week include Aug. 18 – Georgeanne Turske; Aug. 19 – Mary Davis; Aug. 20 – Sue Banks and James McFadden; Aug. 21 – Dave Leckrone, Sue Long Terry Slusser Glen Shireman and Mick Zody; Aug. 22 Jim Seibert, Chris Spreng and Tom Puskar; Aug. 23 Jane Baldner, Joan Lozier Denise Gallagher and Jon Sells.



Many happy returns of the day!



Back in 1964, my family moved from Danville to Perrysville and I began work at Mansfield Plumbing Products. My parents and I opened accounts at the Perrysville Bank which was then located beside the city building.



Through the years, Rich and I have maintained our accounts with the bank which is now known as Park National.



It was so convenient to drive to the bank and back or even walk to it to do our personal banking.



Effective Sept. 30, this facility in Perrysville will close but the ATM will remain active.



For all the businesses, churches and individuals, a trip to and from Loudonville will be the new norm.



Local folks have signed petitions and now what is more frustrating, the parent company paid for new signage on the bank for a six-week time frame. How ridiculous is this?



Wedding anniversaries being observed are Aug. 18 – Jim and Sharon Brewer (their 36th); Aug. 19 – Will and Annette Spreng; Aug. 22 – Tom and Dori Zody (their 33rd) and Micki and Josh Buzzard.



Congratulations!



Finally, "Black history month needs to go away," says actor Morgan Freeman. He even asked a reporter, "how would you like it if we dedicate one month out of the year as white history month?" He said, "American history is our history. So, I’ll ask you to stop calling me a black man and I’ll stop calling you a white man. The issue with race only exists because we talk about it. Let it go and die in the past so we can build a future where we aren’t black/white. We are fellow humans." I love this guy as a great actor and now, a very smart man!