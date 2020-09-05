In June 2018, when Tara Harper told Frederick Rahr that she was going to drive eight hours round-trip, from Dallas to Pasadena, Texas, to pick up an elderly and neglected German shepherd, she never imagined the man she had been seeing for just a few months would volunteer to join her.

When he did, she figured he was just trying to score a few points with her. But after both had spent time in the car with the rescued animal, Harper knew that having Rahr, 53, who goes by Fritz, with her at that time was so much more.

"It didn’t matter to Fritz that our new friend was dirty and smelled," Harper said.

When they returned to Harper’s Dallas home, Rahr jumped in the shower with the old dog and gave him what was probably his first bath.

"After the shower, Fritz and I were sitting on the kitchen floor exhausted," Harper said. "The rescue came over to Fritz and put his foot on his arm, thanking him. I started bawling."

It was then that Harper, 45, realized that his love of animals and rescuing them was real.

"But more than that," she said. "I knew he was kind. I knew in that moment that I was going to spend the rest of my life with this man."

The pair had first met about nine years ago at an event at Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.in Fort Worth, Texas, where Harper was holding a dog adoption for the charity she co-founded, Paws in the City. Rahr founded the microbrewery, in 2004, after a long and successful railroad career.

Their first date wasn’t until 2017, after Rahr messaged Harper on Facebook.

"I reached out to her after I saw her comment on a mutual topic of interest," he said, explaining that he couldn’t help himself. "I had to ask Tara out on a date. There was something captivating about Tara. Her love and passion for dog rescue really hit home for me. I would do anything for my dogs, and from what I could tell, Tara would do that and a lot more."

In July 2019, she moved into Rahr’s Fort Worth home. This past February, they purchased a home together, also in Fort Worth.

Rahr had planned to propose to Harper during a trip he organized to New York in July 2019.

"New York City is a very special place for both of us," he explained. "It’s the city Tara grew up in, and she still has family there."

But their flight was canceled because of bad weather. Two month later, he planned another New York getaway.

"I contacted everyone again, spun the trip to New York with Tara as a family outing this time with her family and my sister and (her) boyfriend and her brother and husband," Rahr said. "I wanted to ask Tara to marry me at Rockefeller Center. That was the first place I told Tara I loved her."

When she said yes, the couple made plans to marry July 23 at Villa Balbianello on the western shore of Lake Como, Italy, with family and close friends, but they had to pull back those plans because of the coronavirus. (They are planning a vow-renewal ceremony at Villa Balbianello in July 2021.)

Instead, they married at home on July 11. They dressed their house in a bounty of pink roses, set up a Zoom call with 45 guests and invited a small group to attend in person. Among those present were Harper’s parents and brother, and Rahr’s two sons from a previous marriage.

And, of course, the couple’s dog, Shep (that forlorn German shepherd they rescued), who acted as ring security during the ceremony.

With a recording of "Here Comes the Bride" playing, Harper glided down the stairs of their home and down an aisle created in the dining room, which had been set up with chairs and a lush wall of pink roses. Rahr waited at the end of the aisle wearing a classic custom tuxedo and vest.

The ceremony was a mixture of prayers and readings, and the vows included some personal jokes. Rahr, for example, vowed "to assist in rescuing dogs."

"After all the changes in plans, as upsetting as it was, we pulled together an amazingly beautiful wedding in our home with our family and friends," Rahr said.