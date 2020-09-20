I know this doesn’t rank as the top problem of 2020, but I have nowhere to recycle my yogurt containers.

Until recently, many Whole Foods stores across the country had bins where consumers could drop off plastics stamped with the No. 5 recycling symbol. Think yogurt containers and butter tubs, to name just two items made of polypropylene, the No. 5 plastic.

The stores shipped them off to Preserve (preserve.eco), a company whose New York location turned them into toothbrushes, tableware and other products.

But Preserve announced last year that it would phase out its No. 5 collection program in favor of recycling the plastic cutlery used by Whole Foods’ in-store cafes. Preserve said that about 60 percent of American households have access to No. 5 recycling now — although not Columbus — but few places recycle cutlery.

A few weeks ago, the local Whole Foods stopped taking No. 5s. Hence my yogurt issue.

Why, you ask, do I not just toss my yogurt tubs into my curbside recycling bin? Because Rumpke — the company that recycles most of central Ohio’s plastic, glass and paper waste — accepts only bottle-shaped plastic (if the base is wider than the mouth, it’s a bottle), regardless of number.

Rumpke accepts the kinds of plastics that it can sell to regional manufacturers. Bottle-shaped plastics tend to be composed of the materials its customers want.

Yogurt tubs don’t qualify. Neither do foam takeout-food containers, plastic clamshells, plastic disposable cups, plastic bags and many other items that wrongly get tossed in the curbside bins.

As I see it, my yogurt-consuming household now has four options, other than trashing the containers: 1) We can stop eating yogurt; 2) We can make our own yogurt; 3) We can stack thousands of emptied yogurt containers in our basement for the kids to deal with after we die; or 4) We can clean our yogurt containers and ship them to Preserve in Cortland, New York.

The company will still accept them (if clean), and some dedicated people do dispose of their containers that way, Preserve director Deana Becker said.

Of course, shipping has its own environmental drawbacks, so she advises packing as many containers as possible into a recycled box and sending it by ground transport, which has a lower carbon footprint than air.

Costly, I know. It also is costly to have micro-bits of plastic in our oceans, our drinking water and our bodies.

I always fear that writing about what plastics can and can’t be recycled will discourage people from recycling any of them, so let’s be clear: The curbside recycling bins are the place for water bottles, milk jugs, laundry detergent containers, shampoo bottles — anything bottle-shaped that hasn’t held something hazardous, such as brake fluid.

It’s a long list — just not long enough to include my yogurt containers.

Joe Blundo is a columnist for The Dispatch.

