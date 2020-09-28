Real-life details to inspire your wedding planning, chosen by the editors of Columbus Weddings

Photos by Lydia Ruth Photography

Leather & Lace

The chilly temps of winter weddings mean that brides and bridesmaids often need an extra layer for those outdoor portraits. At Kyla and Theophilus Denanyoh’s Nov. 9, 2019, wedding, Kyla ditched common options, like fur wraps and cashmere shawls, in favor of a rebellious leather jacket. (See her styling at the top of this page.) A week prior, Rachel and Cole Bowling’s wedding featured a similar fashion: Rachel’s leather jacket was customized with her new last name and a floral motif.

Photos by Nicole Dixon Photographic

Have Your Back

As far as we’re concerned, back jewelry is still in. You just have to keep it simple and elegant, as Christin Mercedes did with this lariat from Etsy shop ThreeLayers for her Aug. 31, 2019, wedding to Mike Mercedes.

Photos by Henry Photography

It’s the Little Things

A wax seal and custom envelope liner depicting Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, the couple’s venue, set Lauren and Michael Hunter’s invitation suite apart. It was created by My Lady Dye, a bespoke stationery studio based in Alabama, for the couple’s wedding on Aug. 10, 2019.

Photos by Derk’s Works Photography

A Personal Touch

Everyone wants their wedding to be a reflection of their personality. Keely Flaherty and Nathan Harar went all-in with the idea when creating the centerpieces for their Sept. 13, 2019, reception at High Line Car House. Their guest tables featured unpretentious displays paying homage to the couple’s favorite movies and TV shows, including "The Princess Bride," Parks and Recreation, Buffy, Star Wars, Gilmore Girls and more.

Photos by J.Hannah Photography

Wild & Free

One trend we hope never dies: loose and wild silhouettes in bridal bouquets, like this one designed by Florish for Kirsten and Jorden Fry’s Sept. 21, 2019, wedding. Florish focuses on local growers and blooms in its arrangements, making Kirsten’s bouquet a seasonally appropriate beauty.

Photos by MJ Photography

Rose-Colored Everything

When Lydia Kemmerling attended the Columbus Weddings Show in 2018, she had the opportunity to chat with celebrity guest David Tutera during an audience Q&A session. A 20-year breast cancer survivor, Lydia wanted to incorporate the signature pink of breast cancer awareness into her upcoming wedding to Johnny Back. Five months later, on June 29, 2019, Lydia and Johnny’s wedding incorporated Tutera’s tips with pops of pink in the flowers, accessories and table linens.